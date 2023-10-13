Morgan Stanley Maintains Transmedics Group (TMDX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.63% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transmedics Group is 97.41. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 120.63% from its latest reported closing price of 44.15.

The projected annual revenue for Transmedics Group is 134MM, a decrease of 11.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transmedics Group. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 12.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.41%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.91% to 41,524K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,870K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,694K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,650K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 62.60% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,294K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 52.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,279K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 51.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 2,220.04% over the last quarter.

Transmedics Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

