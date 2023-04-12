Morgan Stanley Maintains Tradeweb Markets (TW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $84.23. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of $70.79.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is $1,359MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hsbc Holdings holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 87.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 91.84% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,635K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Growth Opportunities Fund Service holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESGV - Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,398K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 93.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 1,426.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.32%, an increase of 41.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 140,817K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

