Morgan Stanley Maintains Tradeweb Markets (TW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Tradeweb Markets (NasdaqGS:TW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $155.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.98% from its latest reported closing price of $107.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is 1,540MM, a decrease of 20.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.33%, an increase of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 145,714K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,532K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,881K shares , representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,864K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,380K shares , representing a decrease of 36.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 31.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,843K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,884K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,741K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,698K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares , representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 3.86% over the last quarter.

