Morgan Stanley Maintains TPI Composites (TPIC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is 12.42. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 181.04% from its latest reported closing price of 4.42.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is 1,741MM, an increase of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.12%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.93% to 42,610K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clean Energy Transition LLP holds 1,884K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 67.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 276.49% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,748K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 238.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,311K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 734.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,240K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,097K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 91.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 745.77% over the last quarter.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

