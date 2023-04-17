Morgan Stanley Maintains Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is $110.75. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $109.89.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is $4,525MM, an increase of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Global Investment Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HISCX - Hartford Small Cap Growth Hls Fund Ia holds 119K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.06% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 76.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 303.96% over the last quarter.

VVSGX - Small Cap Growth Fund holds 82K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Cim Investment Mangement holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.31%, a decrease of 20.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 83,732K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

