Morgan Stanley Maintains Texas Instruments (TXN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.36% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is 187.11. The forecasts range from a low of 128.27 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.36% from its latest reported closing price of 146.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 18,617MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.60%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 880,559K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,289K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,049K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,527K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,632K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 507.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 22,331K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,725K shares, representing a decrease of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,611K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,146K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,649K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,822K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.