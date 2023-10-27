Morgan Stanley Maintains Teradyne (TER) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 126.27. The forecasts range from a low of 104.56 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.34% from its latest reported closing price of 85.12.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,127MM, an increase of 14.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

Teradyne Declares $0.11 Dividend

On August 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $85.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.52%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 182,397K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,912K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,425K shares, representing a decrease of 31.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 458.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,723K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 385.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,837K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 155.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,817K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,325K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

