Morgan Stanley Maintains Teradyne (TER) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.14% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 111.65. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.14% from its latest reported closing price of 112.94.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,127MM, an increase of 9.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

Teradyne Declares $0.11 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $112.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.26%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 184,197K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,425K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,515K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,333K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 79.54% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,837K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,828K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,734K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,284K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Background Information

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

