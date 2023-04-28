Morgan Stanley Maintains Teradyne (TER) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 115.33. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.62% from its latest reported closing price of 90.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,127MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.25%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 181,767K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,515K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,638K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,725K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,115K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 546.73% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,336K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,734K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,211K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

See all Teradyne regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.