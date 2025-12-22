Morgan Stanley Maintains Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (TME) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TME) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.93% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt is $26.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.93% from its latest reported closing price of $17.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt is 31,787MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.45%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 501,106K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 61,926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,948K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 80.63% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 19,021K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,164K shares , representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 18,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,688K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 24.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,428K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,502K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 3.68% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,786K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,284K shares , representing a decrease of 61.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.