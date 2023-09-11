Morgan Stanley Maintains Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Telephone And Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telephone And Data Systems is 25.84. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.13% from its latest reported closing price of 18.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone And Data Systems is 5,555MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone And Data Systems. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 105,407K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,996K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 1,253.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,929K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,989K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 25.64% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,913K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing a decrease of 74.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 51.60% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.