Morgan Stanley Maintains Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is $621.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $580.24 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.01% from its latest reported closing price of $565.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is 6,070MM, an increase of 2.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDY is 0.28%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 52,224K shares. The put/call ratio of TDY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,124K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,182K shares , representing a decrease of 33.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 29.30% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,885K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,709K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 68.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,508K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 1,498K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company.

