Morgan Stanley Maintains TD SYNNEX (SNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TD SYNNEX is $179.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $155.58 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.72% from its latest reported closing price of $149.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TD SYNNEX is 68,574MM, an increase of 12.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,015 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD SYNNEX. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.36%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 89,245K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,863K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,230K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 89.33% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 3,275K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares , representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,603K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,433K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 21.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,420K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares , representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 42.33% over the last quarter.

