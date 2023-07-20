News & Insights

Stocks
TRGP

Morgan Stanley Maintains Targa Resources (TRGP) Overweight Recommendation

July 20, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.32% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is 101.04. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from its latest reported closing price of 78.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is 24,819MM, an increase of 21.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.56%, a decrease of 8.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.70% to 266,795K shares. TRGP / Targa Resources Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRGP / Targa Resources Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 23,210K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,207K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,205K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,199K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 30.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,230K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,304K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 86.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,012K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,881K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Targa Resources Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRGP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.