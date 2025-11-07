Morgan Stanley Maintains Tapestry (TPR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $122.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.90 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $103.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 7,554MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.26%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 229,215K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,669K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,558K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,212K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares , representing a decrease of 49.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,896K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,501K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 14.44% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 5,333K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 8.31% over the last quarter.

