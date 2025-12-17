Morgan Stanley Maintains T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of T. Rowe Price Group (NasdaqGS:TROW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for T. Rowe Price Group is $111.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.15% from its latest reported closing price of $103.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for T. Rowe Price Group is 6,571MM, a decrease of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,773 funds or institutions reporting positions in T. Rowe Price Group. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROW is 0.19%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 192,725K shares. The put/call ratio of TROW is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,931K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,847K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,077K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,024K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 5.58% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 6,347K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,860K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,253K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,074K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,014K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROW by 2.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.