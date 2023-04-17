Morgan Stanley Maintains SYSCO (SYY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SYSCO is $90.19. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.75% from its latest reported closing price of $73.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SYSCO is $76,986MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.19.

SYSCO Declares $0.49 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $73.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cypress Capital Group holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Baker Tilly Financial holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Castellan Group holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 65.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Securian Asset Management holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 1.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2257 funds or institutions reporting positions in SYSCO. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 504,681K shares. The put/call ratio of SYY is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sysco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

See all SYSCO regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.