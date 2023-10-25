Morgan Stanley Maintains Synchrony Financial (SYF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.68% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is 39.60. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 44.68% from its latest reported closing price of 27.37.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 16,794MM, an increase of 118.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 455,696K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 45,088K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 29,820K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,736K shares, representing an increase of 43.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 112.10% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 22,145K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,282K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,498K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 5.90% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Synchrony Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

