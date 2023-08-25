Morgan Stanley Maintains Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 10.62. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 20.93% from its latest reported closing price of 8.78.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 977MM, a decrease of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 253,721K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,579K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,326K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,315K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,993K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 401.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,248K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,896K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,227K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 48.34% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Additional reading:

