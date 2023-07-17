Morgan Stanley Maintains Sunrun (RUN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is 35.34. The forecasts range from a low of 12.87 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.40% from its latest reported closing price of 19.48.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 2,514MM, an increase of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.22%, a decrease of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 217,245K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 13,169K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,215K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 11,514K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,013K shares, representing an increase of 39.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 31.51% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 8,404K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,812K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,195K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 91.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,574K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

