Morgan Stanley Maintains Sunpower (SPWR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunpower is 11.01. The forecasts range from a low of 6.72 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 64.32% from its latest reported closing price of 6.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunpower is 2,040MM, an increase of 8.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunpower. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.36% to 87,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,803K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares, representing an increase of 46.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 455.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,033K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,195K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 581.79% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,859K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 15.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,746K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 32.92% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.