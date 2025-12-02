Morgan Stanley Maintains Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stevanato Group S.p.A. is $29.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of $22.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stevanato Group S.p.A. is 1,185MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stevanato Group S.p.A.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVN is 0.39%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 79,135K shares. The put/call ratio of STVN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 8,095K shares representing 16.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,874K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 43.83% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 4,655K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 16.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,555K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 2.89% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 3,268K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.