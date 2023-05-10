Morgan Stanley Maintains Sterling Check (STER) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Check is 16.93. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.36% from its latest reported closing price of 12.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Check is 804MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Check. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STER is 0.20%, an increase of 60.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 84,794K shares. The put/call ratio of STER is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 59,957K shares representing 61.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,955K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,890K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,526K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,959K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares, representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,213K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,110K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STER by 72,345.16% over the last quarter.

Sterling Check Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling is a world-class global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, powered by robust cloud platforms and differentiated by both deep market knowledge and exceptional client service. Sterling provides the foundation of trust and safety to help organizations create great environments for their most essential resource, people. Sterling believes everyone has the right to feel safe. Sterling empowers over 40,000 clients, including over half of the Fortune 100, to make more informed hiring decisions, enhance workplace safety, protect their brand, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in New York City with operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

See all Sterling Check regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.