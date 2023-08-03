Morgan Stanley Maintains Steris (STE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Steris (NYSE:STE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is 234.60. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of 225.42.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is 5,258MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.29.

Steris Declares $0.52 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $225.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 109,511K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,056K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,038K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,492K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 11.00% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,387K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,073K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,319K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

