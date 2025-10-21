Morgan Stanley Maintains StepStone Group (STEP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of StepStone Group (NasdaqGS:STEP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for StepStone Group is $71.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $63.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StepStone Group is 944MM, a decrease of 30.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in StepStone Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEP is 0.21%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 94,085K shares. The put/call ratio of STEP is 2.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,058K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,398K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares , representing an increase of 32.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 43.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,044K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,011K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 91.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,930K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 1.10% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,563K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 1.31% over the last quarter.

