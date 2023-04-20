Morgan Stanley Maintains StepStone Group Inc - (STEP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of StepStone Group Inc - (NASDAQ:STEP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for StepStone Group Inc - is $32.03. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.97% from its latest reported closing price of $22.72.

The projected annual revenue for StepStone Group Inc - is $706MM, an increase of 465.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

StepStone Group Inc - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $22.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 3.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=119).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -9.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 649K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 68.63% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 229.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 68.97% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 119K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 2.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in StepStone Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEP is 0.16%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 60,823K shares. The put/call ratio of STEP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

StepStone Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. The Company partner with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

