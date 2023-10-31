Morgan Stanley Maintains Steel Dynamics (STLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is 111.31. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of 104.59.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is 17,362MM, a decrease of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.01.

Steel Dynamics Declares $0.42 Dividend

On August 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023 received the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $104.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 5.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 151,891K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,016K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,823K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 3,733K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,641K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,772K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

