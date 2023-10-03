Morgan Stanley Maintains State Street (STT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of State Street (NYSE:STT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for State Street is 77.37. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of 66.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,448MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.40.

State Street Declares $0.69 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $66.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.16%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1675 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.68% to 351,401K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 21,725K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 5.78% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 15,653K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,405K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 945.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,910K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,126K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,830K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,371K shares, representing a decrease of 40.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 257.70% over the last quarter.

State Street Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.