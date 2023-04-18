Morgan Stanley Maintains State Street (STT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of State Street (NYSE:STT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for State Street is $94.13. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.51% from its latest reported closing price of $72.68.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is $12,448MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.40.

State Street Declares $0.63 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $72.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFY - SoFi Select 500 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%.

55i holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 85K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 33.67% over the last quarter.

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 78.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 99.47% over the last quarter.

Tealwood Asset Management holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 93,341.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1738 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.32%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 389,339K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

State Street Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

