Morgan Stanley Maintains Starz Entertainment (STRZ) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Starz Entertainment (NasdaqGS:STRZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.01% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Starz Entertainment is $21.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 110.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.13 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starz Entertainment. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 94.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRZ is 0.07%, an increase of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.82% to 18,027K shares. The put/call ratio of STRZ is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 2,863K shares representing 17.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty 77 Capital holds 1,804K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,489K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,337K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 805K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRZ by 11.73% over the last quarter.

