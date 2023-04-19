Morgan Stanley Maintains Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $97.24. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.10% from its latest reported closing price of $80.30.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is $16,313MM, a decrease of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.68.

Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $80.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 93.69% over the last quarter.

Logan Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgefront Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 34.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 49.48% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Value Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 160,691K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

