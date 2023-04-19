Morgan Stanley Maintains Sportradar Group AG - (SRAD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sportradar Group AG - (NASDAQ:SRAD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportradar Group AG - is $15.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.36% from its latest reported closing price of $11.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sportradar Group AG - is $897MM, an increase of 22.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.21.

Sportradar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is its commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. The company covers more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

See all Sportradar Group AG - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.