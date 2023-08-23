Morgan Stanley Maintains Spire (SR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Spire (NYSE:SR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spire is 72.27. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of 58.99.

The projected annual revenue for Spire is 2,242MM, a decrease of 16.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 56,006K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,915K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,339K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 18.44% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,773K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 3.56% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,628K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 0.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,621K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,550K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Spire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

