Morgan Stanley Maintains Spire (SR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Spire (NYSE:SR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spire is $73.31. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.81% from its latest reported closing price of $69.95.

The projected annual revenue for Spire is $2,242MM, a decrease of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.28.

Spire Declares $0.72 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $69.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 2.72%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 80.49% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 89K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 58.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 99.76% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 4.32% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 11.08% over the last quarter.

NSCS - Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 18.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 16.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.21%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 56,074K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Spire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

