Morgan Stanley Maintains S&P Global (SPGI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is 426.79. The forecasts range from a low of 398.95 to a high of $488.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.53% from its latest reported closing price of 393.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 12,711MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

S&P Global Declares $0.90 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $393.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2692 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.62%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 323,543K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,969K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 9,707K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,330K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,185K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,165K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,633K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,682K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.74% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.