Morgan Stanley Maintains Southern (SO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Southern (NYSE:SO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern is 74.78. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of 66.45.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 26,553MM, a decrease of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SO is 0.40%, a decrease of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 788,509K shares. The put/call ratio of SO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,316K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,473K shares, representing a decrease of 41.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 33.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,028K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 27,016K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,962K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,403K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,816K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,364K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Southern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern Company brings energy to homes and businesses across the country. The company mades its name as a leading producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, and it approaches each day as a vital step in building the future of energy. It's always looking ahead, and innovations in the industry—from new nuclear to deployment of electric transportation and renewables —helps brighten the lives and businesses of millions of customers nationwide.

