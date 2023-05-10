Morgan Stanley Maintains SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SOPHiA Genetics is 7.97. The forecasts range from a low of 2.27 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 64.30% from its latest reported closing price of 4.85.

The projected annual revenue for SOPHiA Genetics is 64MM, an increase of 27.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOPHiA Genetics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPH is 0.11%, an increase of 108.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 19,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 6,790K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,187K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,955K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 83.44% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,426K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Alta Wealth Advisors holds 1,409K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

