Morgan Stanley Maintains Sonos (SONO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonos is 24.14. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.14% from its latest reported closing price of 21.15.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is 1,758MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.19%, an increase of 31.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 128,271K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,430K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,285K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 6,401K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,190K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,452K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares, representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 5,154K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,697K shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,830K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Sonos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

