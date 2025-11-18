Morgan Stanley Maintains Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.15% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonida Senior Living is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.15% from its latest reported closing price of $32.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sonida Senior Living is 323MM, a decrease of 1.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonida Senior Living. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDA is 0.49%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 13,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conversant Capital holds 9,265K shares representing 52.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hazelview Securities holds 890K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 509K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 468K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Clayton Partners holds 313K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 16.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 20.19% over the last quarter.

