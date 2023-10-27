Morgan Stanley Maintains SLM (SLM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is 18.41. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.87% from its latest reported closing price of 13.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,468MM, an increase of 35.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 251,750K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 20,000K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,544K shares, representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,876K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,118K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,206K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,011K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 216.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,526K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,390K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 23.76% over the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.