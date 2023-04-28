Morgan Stanley Maintains SLM (SLM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is 17.51. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of 15.27.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,468MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

SLM Declares $0.11 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $15.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 269,477K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 5.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 23,544K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,593K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 17,457K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,863K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,877K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,797K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 11,998K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,050K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 7.98% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 8,321K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 7.45% over the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

