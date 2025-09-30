Morgan Stanley Maintains SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock (SLMBP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:SLMBP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.89% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock is $104.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.00 to a high of $121.54. The average price target represents an increase of 39.89% from its latest reported closing price of $75.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock is 1,731MM, an increase of 43.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLMBP is 1.19%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 11.99% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 203K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMBP by 2.05% over the last quarter.

TORYX - Torray Fund holds 54K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.