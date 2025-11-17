Morgan Stanley Maintains Slide Insurance Holdings (SLDE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Slide Insurance Holdings (NasdaqGS:SLDE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.50% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Slide Insurance Holdings is $22.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.50% from its latest reported closing price of $16.35 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Slide Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 104.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDE is 0.09%, an increase of 15.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.11% to 41,715K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,483K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDE by 2.35% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

GQG Partners holds 2,990K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing a decrease of 67.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDE by 56.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,138K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing a decrease of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDE by 43.79% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 1,674K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

