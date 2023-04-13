Morgan Stanley Maintains Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is $5.53. The forecasts range from a low of $3.64 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 39.03% from its latest reported closing price of $3.98.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is $9,486MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.34.

Sirius XM Holdings Declares $0.02 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $3.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

V Wealth Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cullen holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 274.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 99.98% over the last quarter.

E Fund Management Co. holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 35.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 24.27% over the last quarter.

IWB - iShares Russell 1000 ETF holds 542K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 4.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1047 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.18%, an increase of 72.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 438,204K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sirius XM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

