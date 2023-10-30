Morgan Stanley Maintains Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.41% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is 163.64. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.41% from its latest reported closing price of 94.91.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is 1,061MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLAB is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 38,742K shares. The put/call ratio of SLAB is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,565K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,094K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 39.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 977K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 17.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 1,007.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 971K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 14.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Background Information



Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

