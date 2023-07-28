Morgan Stanley Maintains Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is 175.29. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $219.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.50% from its latest reported closing price of 144.27.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is 1,061MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLAB is 0.27%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 40,136K shares. The put/call ratio of SLAB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,574K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 33.98% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,080K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 24.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 984K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 18.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 807K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 88.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 949.18% over the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

