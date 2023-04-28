Morgan Stanley Maintains Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is 191.32. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.64% from its latest reported closing price of 136.04.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is 1,061MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLAB is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 37,531K shares. The put/call ratio of SLAB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,670K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,067K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 16.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,028K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 1.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 1.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

