Morgan Stanley Maintains Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.59% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sigilon Therapeutics is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.59% from its latest reported closing price of 5.60.

The projected annual revenue for Sigilon Therapeutics is 11MM, a decrease of 23.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigilon Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGTX is 0.01%, an increase of 117.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 17,844K shares. The put/call ratio of SGTX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 10,370K shares representing 31.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1,485K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 885K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 741K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 565K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sigilon Therapeutics Background Information

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

