Morgan Stanley Maintains Shutterstock (SSTK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shutterstock is 90.44. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 110.91% from its latest reported closing price of 42.88.

The projected annual revenue for Shutterstock is 848MM, an increase of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shutterstock. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTK is 0.17%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 31,393K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTK is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,751K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,618K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,012K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 74.91% over the last quarter.

WMGRX - Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 1,004K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 933K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 49.03% over the last quarter.

Shutterstock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available. Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

