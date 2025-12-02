Morgan Stanley Maintains Shoulder Innovations (SI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.07% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shoulder Innovations is $19.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 38.07% from its latest reported closing price of $14.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shoulder Innovations is 415MM, an increase of 896.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoulder Innovations. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 683.33% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 483K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 452K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 430K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 382K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 350K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

